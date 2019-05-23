Savannah PD to hold annual Police Memorial Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will hold its annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Friday, May 24.
Each year, law enforcement in Chatham County gather to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie and Police Sergeant Kelvin Ansari, the most recent officer deaths among the department, were killed almost exactly a year apart. Christie was killed last year when his patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-16. Ansari was shot and killed two weeks ago after responding to a robbery on Bull Street.
The ceremony will take place at the Police Memorial statue located in front of SPD Headquarters on Habersham Street at Oglethorpe Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcome to attend.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.