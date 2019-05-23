Thursday: Heat Wave Is Imminent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are warm this morning – in the 70s. An isolated shower, or two, may move in from the coast this morning. But, most remain dry through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the 80s by 10 a.m. and peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, away from the coast. Plan for low to mid-80s at the beaches.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out.
Record-breaking heat is expected through the Holiday weekend. Each afternoon features peak temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The hottest conditions may occur Sunday through Tuesday.
The forecast remains quite dry through this time. There is also an elevated risk of wildfires. Abnormally hot weather may continue through the end of May.
Have a great day,
Cutter
