Two out of three ain’t bad: Jeff Davis wins another state baseball title

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time in three years, Jeff Davis is the top team in all of GHSA Class AA.
The Jackets shut out Rockmart 2-0 for the Game 3 win, sealing a second state championship in Macon Wednesday.
Junior Garrison Miles shut out Rockmart into the 7th inning, while Hamp Hayes and Caleb Chaney provided all the offense Jeff Davis needed in the two games.
The scary thing for the rest of the state: This team will only graduate one senior this year.
