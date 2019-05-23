Tybee Island mayor to deliver State of the City Address

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman will deliver the State of the City Address on Thursday, May 23.
The event will set the stage as we approach the busy summer tourism season. Mayor Beulterman will give an update on the overall status of the island’s finances, infrastructure and park projects, road improvements, beach re-nourishment and dune restoration, hurricane/disaster planning and mitigation, and various other short/long term issues facing the community.
The address is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the regular city council meeting. It will also be available for later viewing on the City’s website, https://cityoftybee.org/.
