WATCH LIVE: Defense continues in Day 8 of trial for SC man accused of 2014 murder of 5 children

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Witness testimony continues for the defense as the Timothy Jones, Jr., trial enters Day 8 in Lexington County.
Timothy Jones Jr., is facing five counts of murder after his five children were killed in 2014.
On Wednesday, jurors heard pre-recorded testimony from neuro-radiologist Dr. Travis Snyder. Dr. Snyder said he found evidence of a serious traumatic brain injury on Jones’ brain. Later, jurors head from Sgt. Adam Creech, who was the lead investigator on the case for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sgt. Creech, Jones was upset with his 6-year-old son, Nahtahn, after realizing several sockets were blown in the home. Sgt. Creech testified that Jones said he was threatened by Nahtahn.
Jones is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
