Chatham Area Transit operating on holiday schedule for Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area transit will be operating on a holiday schedule for Memorial Day.
They say their administrative offices will also be closed. However, the ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on a normal schedule.
CAT says its 100X Airport Express will provide transportation to and from the airport. It will cost $5 for a one-way trip and $8 dollars for a round trip.
Airport officials say this holiday weekend is going to be busy. We spoke to them about flights during the summer time and what people should expect this year.
“It will be 64 every Saturday, but even the other days, it could be 60 or 62, so it’s just going to be busy. People are really going to have to pay attention to their flight times and plan ahead. That is going to be the theme to the summer; planning ahead," said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
