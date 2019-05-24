Chatham Co. Commission approves more SPLOST funds for industrial park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clearing the way for better, higher paying jobs in the Savannah area, the development of the Savannah Manufacturing Center continues in western Chatham County.
Friday, Chatham County Commission approved shifting $2.5 million from SPLOST 6 to reimburse the Savannah Economic Development Authority for the work they are doing to get the site ready. The transfer is a portion of what will be upwards of $15 million SPLOST dollars going towards the project.
Following the approval of the transfer, Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott reminded everyone, for the record, that the purpose of the fund transfer and partnership is to build an industrial park to attract manufacturing jobs. Scott says the whole idea behind the Savannah Manufacturing Center is to attract higher paying jobs to the area.
Friday was all about approving the fund transfer to SEDA, but 5th District Commissioner Tabitha O’Dell asked about the effort going into bringing in smaller manufacturers to the site, and incentives for companies that commit to the site.
“If they meet that criteria, and pay x amount per job - which the average manufacturing salary is anywhere from $55-60,000 a job - and if they invest $20-30 million on a certain tract, they would get the property for free," said Hugh “Trip” Tollison, President/CEO, SEDA.
Tollison told commission that SEDA has several interested companies looking to invest in building in the Manufacturing Center, which will create 100 to 200 jobs.
