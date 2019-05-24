Chatham County law enforcement honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year, law enforcement in Chatham County gathers to honor officers who lost their lives.
"But there is no worse feeling for us than when you hear the word ‘officer down,’ said Chief Roy Minter, Savannah Police Department.
More than 50 fallen officers who died over the years while protecting and serving in Chatham County were honored Friday, including the most recent from the Savannah Police Department: Officer Anthony Christie who was hit and killed last May at the scene of an accident, and just two weeks ago, Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, was shot and killed by a suspect.
“Today’s service honors all of our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Chief Minter said. “We thank them all for their service. their commitment, and their sacrifice. May they rest in peace, and may God continue to bless their families. and the entire law enforcement family.”
As their names were read out loud, fellow officers placed a red rose at the base of the police memorial in Downtown Savannah to remember these fallen heroes.
“These ladies and gentlemen who are on this monument give the ultimate sacrifice to serve this community and protect it,” said Sheriff John Wilcher, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
“Make sure we always hold up those folks in the highest esteem, and let them know that we appreciate what they’ve done their families, have done, and we will always be here,” said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.
Whether related by blood or by the badge, they carry a piece of that legacy with them each and every day.
