Chatham County Police Department discusses crime trends during bimonthly report

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave county commissioners a look at crime around the unincorporated area.
It’s actually trending down, about 15 percent compared to this time last year. Crimes like residential burglaries and theft from vehicles are down. However, Chief Hadley says people are still leaving their car doors unlocked.
Hadley says there’s at least been a decrease in cases where guns are being stolen out of unlocked cars, but it’s a problem that persists despite things like ‘lock it or lose it’ campaigns.
One commissioner suggested a visual reminder for neighborhoods.
“In the hotspots with the car break-ins, I know campaign signs are relatively inexpensive. Maybe some yard signs with your emblem on it that says ‘lock your cars,' and on the flip side of it, say ’95 percent of all break-ins, they were unlocked,' or something to that effect," said Chatham County Commissioner, Dean Kicklighter, District 7.
Chief Hadley says his department, along with several others that share jurisdiction over the area where I-95 and 204 intersect, continue to meet to address persisting problems there as well.
