Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 5-24-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Are you ready for the heat? High pressure dominates our weather at the surface and aloft into next week. This will suppress rain chances and allow for record high temps. Today will be mostly sunny, highs 89-96. Tonight will be clear, lows 68-73. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and very hot, highs 98-102. Monday will sunny and hot, highs 99-103. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 98-101. Our next rain chance returns Friday into the weekend. This extended heat wave will make drought conditions worse. Please use extreme caution while cooking outside, campfires or outdoor burning. Make sure to keep yourself hydrated with plenty of sunscreen while outside.