Eagles rout Little Rock, advance to Sun Belt semis

CONWAY, S.C. (WTOC) - Things have gone exactly as planned for the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament.
After a 10-3 win over Little Rock Thursday evening, the Eagles are unbeaten in tournament play and now sit in a semifinal spot on Saturday.
Jason Swan drove in three runs for Southern and starting pitcher Joe Nahas went 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Cole Whitney got the save for the Eagles, retiring the final 11 Trojan batters.
With the win, the Eagles earn a very welcome off day Friday and will play the winner of Troy-Little Rock in the conference semis. The all-Trojan battle will be Friday at 3:00 p.m.
