Eagles rout Little Rock, advance to Sun Belt semis

GA Southern sitting pretty at Sun Belt Tournament

Eagles rout Little Rock, advance to Sun Belt semis
Georgia Southern earns a spot in the Sun Belt semis with a decisive win over Little Rock Thursday. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Jake Wallace | May 23, 2019 at 11:57 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 11:57 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WTOC) - Things have gone exactly as planned for the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament.

After a 10-3 win over Little Rock Thursday evening, the Eagles are unbeaten in tournament play and now sit in a semifinal spot on Saturday.

Jason Swan drove in three runs for Southern and starting pitcher Joe Nahas went 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Cole Whitney got the save for the Eagles, retiring the final 11 Trojan batters.

With the win, the Eagles earn a very welcome off day Friday and will play the winner of Troy-Little Rock in the conference semis. The all-Trojan battle will be Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.