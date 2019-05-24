Effingham County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of deputy

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Friday, the sheriff’s office announced the passing of Corporal James Wilkinson. Corporal Wilkinson died Friday morning after battling cancer.
The sheriff’s office asks that you keep his wife Sonya and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Corporal Wilkinson, a veteran deputy, was wounded in the line of duty back in November 2015.
Wilkinson was shot in his left shoulder as he exchanged gunfire with a burglary and armed robbery suspect. A year later, he received the Purple Heart.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.