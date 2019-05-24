First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave taking over

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our heat wave begins to build today as a string of well above average and hot days are ahead of us. We have issued First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday due to the extreme heat.
For Friday, temperatures start in the upper 60s to the lower 70s under mostly clear skies. We’ll already near 90 degrees by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Beaches top out in the mid to upper 80s, but inland areas could reach the upper 90s this afternoon. If you have evening plans, just make sure you stay hydrated, otherwise the weather will still be warm with temperatures in the 80s from sunset through 10 tonight.
Widespread upper 90s arrive this weekend into next week. We will be close to tying or break record highs over Memorial Day Weekend into the middle of this coming week. Afternoon heat index values could approach 105° for areas west of I-95.
It’s important to take breaks from the sun if you have outdoor plans, along with staying hydrated and getting plenty of time in the A/C. Since the ground is so dry, be extra careful if you are grilling, fires will spread quickly in these conditions.
Rain chances are slim to none through the middle of the week, but there is a chance for a little moisture to return heading into next weekend.
