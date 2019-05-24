First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave taking over

For Friday, temperatures start in the upper 60s to the lower 70s under mostly clear skies. We’ll already near 90 degrees by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Beaches top out in the mid to upper 80s, but inland areas could reach the upper 90s this afternoon. If you have evening plans, just make sure you stay hydrated, otherwise the weather will still be warm with temperatures in the 80s from sunset through 10 tonight.