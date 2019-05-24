First Alert Weather Days continue next week.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Get ready for a heat wave. This is the first time this year temps could break the century mark and many records are forecast to be broken. WTOC wants to make sure you are ready. We have declared First Alert Weather Days to remind you to be heat smart. Many people think a First Alert Weather Day is only for the chance for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. But it can be for any weather that can be damaging, destructive or deadly. Whenever we have a First Alert Weather Day, you will see a First Alert Weather Day logo on your TV. This is to remind you that weather needs to be monitored.