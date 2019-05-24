GA DNR speaks on boating safety ahead of holiday weekend

Over the past five years, Georgia DNR in Chatham County has written 10 Boating under the Influence tickets, but when you look at their incidents statewide over the past five years, nearly 1,000 BUI’s have been issued. Our area includes several counties under the area “Brunswick," and is on the lower end of experiencing boating incidents, so if a boat is getting too close to the shore, docks, or swerving, they can expect to be flagged down to pull over.