Memorial Day Weekend travel expected to break records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This holiday weekend is expected to set a record for road travel.
Memorial Day coincides with the end of school in many places, so more people are expected to use the weekend to get away and start the summer.
AAA estimates nearly 43 million people nationwide will travel for Memorial Day Weekend; more than 1 million of those are right here in Georgia. More than 37 million will be on the road.
Troopers are warning everyone to use even more caution than usual. The Georgia State Patrol urges you to plan for traffic and give extra time to get where you’re going. They also say focus on the road and eliminate distractions, like your cell phone. They’ll be out looking for distracted driving as well as aggressive driving, so expect to see them on the roads.
“We’ll have all hands on deck. We’re out there to increase our presence and our visibility for one reason and one reason only - that’s so people have a safe holiday,” said Sgt. Chris Rodewolt, GSP.
Last year, troopers investigated 510 crashes over the holiday period from Friday to Monday night. More than 300 people were hurt, and three were killed. They certainly want to see those numbers drop.
State Patrol and other local agencies used unmarked cars and trucks to look for distracted drivers and report them to marked cars to pull them over and write a citation. They’ll be doing that this weekend.
If you plan to take to the skies, it’s not going to be much easier for fliers. AAA says more than 3 million travelers will fly this weekend - a four percent jump from last year. Officials with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say if you plan to fly, pack your patience and be prepared.
“Make sure you don’t have anything in your carry-on bag that, you know, will cause problems when you go through TSA. Go to the TSA.gov website. They have lots of lists about the things you can take through security, or the things you need to put in your checked baggage," said Lori Lynah, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. “Memorial Day is pretty busy, you know, because our numbers are up all over the place. It’s going to be busier, say, than a Christmas holiday, because that varies from day to day. When you have a specific holiday that is a Monday or something like that, you are definitely going to have more people.”
Check your flight before heading to the airport to make sure it’s on time.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy Memorial Day Weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.