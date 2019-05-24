Jasper County deputies looking for missing elderly man with medical issues

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man with medical issues.
Deputies are currently looking for 80-year-old Oscar Hippo. He was last seen on May 14 in the Point South area of Jasper County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Hippo has medical issues where he is required to take medication daily. He is described as an elderly black male, 5-feet-11, approximately 212 lbs.
Anyone with information on Mr. Hippo’s whereabouts, please call 843-726-7779 or 843-726-7777.
