Police looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run on I-95 near Pooler Pkwy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that fatally wounded a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 95.
Officials say around 2:10 a.m., 60-year-old Darel Dodge was walking in the southbound emergency lane area of I-95, near mile marker 105. At the same time, they say a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey van was traveling south on I-95 and left the southbound lanes hitting Dodge, who succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the driver of the Honda Odyssey fled the scene prior to their arrival.
TIU detectives encourage anyone with information regarding this crash or the possible suspect, to contact their office at (912) 525-2421. Tipster may also contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. You can remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward.
