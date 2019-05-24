Savannah Police net nine arrests in warrant sweep

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s SWAT team and U.S. Marshals teamed up for an operation that resulted in nine arrests on Thursday.
The operation was a joint initiative to find and arrest some of Savannah’s prolific violators.
‘The SWAT team used their extensive training and tactical abilities to locate these offenders, who have caused harm to members in our community,” Major Robert Gavin, Commander of the Special Operations Division, said in a release. “We will continue to join forces with our federal partners to focus on the apprehension of individuals driving violent crime in Savannah.’
The arrests are as follows:
- Levon Smalls , 23: Aggravated Battery (DVA)
- Earl Whitfield, 44: Aggravated Assault
- Damien Carter, 41: Parole/Probation Violation
- Latrice Smith, 31: Simple Battery
- Anthony Chalmers, 37: Battery
- Miracle Robinson, 24: Simple Battery
- Mystical Robinson, 21: Simple Battery
- Kevin Bennett, 56: Aggravated Assault
- Nathan Branton, 53: Child Molestation (3 Counts)
