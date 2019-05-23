SC father accused of killing his five children told therapist, ‘There’s a monster inside of me,’ two years before the killings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family therapist testified Thursday she helped Timothy Jones Jr. get primary custody of his children two years before he’s accused of killing them.
April Hames sat on the witness stand for the better part of Thursday afternoon, telling jurors about her therapy sessions with Jones in 2012 and 2013, with all of them related to his crumbling marriage to his then-wife, Amber Jones, the mother of his five children.
Fears of abandonment, anxiety, and depression filled Hames’ conversations with Jones, as he told her about his childhood spent with a schizophrenic mother who offered little emotional or physical support.
Earlier testimony revealed Jones’ biological mother is a diagnosed schizophrenic, who has been institutionalized for more than two decades. When Jones was a child, the jury was told his mother would deny him milk because “she didn’t want a fat baby,” and bathe him in ice-cold water as he screamed.
At 12, he began using drugs and alcohol to cope with his home life, Hames testified.
“I wrote a letter to Dr. West, a colleague, about troubling childhood experiences continuing to affect him in his adult life,” she said. “He noted impairment in both occupational and social settings, which is very serious.”
Hames also said at times, she considered Jones to be depressed and anxiety-ridden but believed those to be a direct result of the situation at hand—an unstable relationship full of allegations of infidelity—and children caught in the crosshairs.
Hames signed an affidavit for Jones presented at an emergency custody hearing, agreeing Jones was well-suited to obtain primary custody of his five children. She told the jury about one day, in particular, she remembered fondly.
“Four of the children were in the waiting room waiting to see the counselor, I don’t know which one was there to see them that day, he came over from his work during his lunch to spend that time with them is my assumption and I got to see them, they were climbing all over him, daddy, daddy, daddy and he seemed very fulfilled to be in that moment with his kids and they seemed happy too,” she said.
Deputy Solicitor Shawn Graham asked Hames if Jones ever told her about delusions or hallucinations, or has she ever witnessed Jones experiencing anything like it, to which she replied, “no.”
Hames stated she is a mandatory reporter and if she had seen signs of psychotic behavior or tendencies she would have told someone.
On Thursday morning, Dr. Shawn Agharkar, a forensic psychiatrist testified, telling jurors it was his opinion, based on reviewing dozens of medical records and family history, that Jones is schizophrenic and also suffers from brain damage.
To support that diagnosis, Agharkar said he spoke with Jones for three and a half hours over the course of two days during 2017 and 2018. During that time, he testified Jones spoke of voices in his head and hallucinations and displayed behavior indicative of someone suffering from the mental illness.
“In my opinion, no he is not faking this,” he said. “Number one, again, people can tell you their hallucinating, you don’t know whether that is true or not true, so you look for behavioral signs of that and there are certainly signs that go along with that.”
Agharkar also testified while in jail, Jones has been prescribed anti-psychotic medications in doses so high, he’s never seen anything like it.
“I don’t know how he was standing when we spoke, but he was,” he said. “The average person could sleep for days taking the dosage he’s prescribed.”
Under cross-examination of both witnesses, prosecutors asked how they obtained their information about Jones’ mental health and physical behaviors. Both said their notes are based on what Jones told them about what he was experiencing.
“Did you know about Mr. Jones lying to law enforcement many times about what happened to his children?” Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes asked Agharkar. “His history is one of not telling the truth.”
Agharkar also testified his diagnosis of schizophrenia is only related to his time spent with Jones in 2017 and 2018, several years after the murders and does not account for his state of mind on Aug. 28, 2014, when investigators say Jones killed his five children.
Testimony will continue on Friday at 9 a.m.
