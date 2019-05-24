SC native 1 of 34 making history in West Point’s class of 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The graduating class of 2019 at the United States Military Academy at West Point is set to make history – and a South Carolina native is going to be part of that.
A post on the academy’s Facebook page on Monday showcases graduating Cadet Gabrielle Young, a native of Hopkins, SC. After graduating on Saturday, Young will be headed to the MUSC in the fall through the Army Health Professions Scholarship Program.
“"The Army was in my periphery growing up and in high school I developed an appreciation for public service. I believe in American ideals and I agree with what President Kennedy said: 'Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.' So, when the opportunity to apply to West Point arose, I took it because I wanted to serve my country in the Army and go to the place that would best prepare me to do that,” she said on the post. “I encourage the Class of 2023 to take each day one day at a time while they’re here and invest in your relationships with your classmates. The numbers you chase (GPA, class rank, etc.) won’t matter when you need someone to call on and you will be surrounded by amazing people, so take some time to get to know them because everyone has something to teach you."
This year’s graduating class at West Point includes 34 black female cadets, the most in school history. The school says this is the most diverse class in their history in terms of gender and ethnicity.
They have more than 200 women graduating this year, the largest ever in their history.
