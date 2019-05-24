Search underway in Richmond Hill after 3 inmates escape private transport

Police are identifying the suspects as 26-year-old Sean Henley, a white male, standing 5′6 and weighing around 180 pounds. He is bald and has multiple tattoos on his face. One of the women is 37-year-old white female, Hope Rogers, who also goes by Hope Arment. She is 5′5 and 130 pounds. She was arrested in Pensacola, Fl., with Henley on May 8. Tabitha Cox, also a white female, escaped with them. Further details on Cox are pending.