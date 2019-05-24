Search underway in Richmond Hill after 3 inmates escape private transport

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Police say three prisoners escaped from a private transport vehicle around 7:45, Thursday night.
Multiple agencies are searching in the area of Highway 17 right off of I-95. There are businesses and campgrounds in the vicinity. Police tell us the prisoners were last seen running behind the TA gas station. They say the driver for the prison transport company stopped for gas and food when the suspects made their run. Supposedly, they were shackled.
Police are identifying the suspects as 26-year-old Sean Henley, a white male, standing 5′6 and weighing around 180 pounds. He is bald and has multiple tattoos on his face. One of the women is 37-year-old white female, Hope Rogers, who also goes by Hope Arment. She is 5′5 and 130 pounds. She was arrested in Pensacola, Fl., with Henley on May 8. Tabitha Cox, also a white female, escaped with them. Further details on Cox are pending.
Police are unsure of what the three are wearing. They believe they were being transported to Tennessee.
From what they’ve seen, they believe the prisoners committed crimes related to drugs and theft - no violent crime that they know of at this time.
Police are warning residents to stay cautious and call them if you suspect any suspicious activity.
Richmond Hill Police say this search is all hands on deck. Georgia State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office have all been contacted. K9 units and a drone are also being used.
Chatham County also has a helicopter in the air.
