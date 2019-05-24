Statesboro Police working to solve 1987 murder

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police need your help to solve a murder that happened more than 30 years ago.
Relatives of Cynthia Hill joined police Thursday to appeal for information.
Hill was found murdered in her room at the Stiles Motel on Jan. 2, 1987. Police still have not closed the case. They hope witnesses will come forward, and that new scientific testing on evidence will give them a clearer picture.
“I’d urge them to come forward and come talk to our local police department, and come tell our police department. It might be small, but it might be helpful, and give the detectives something to work on,” said the victim’s sister, Charlene Brady.
Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Statesboro Police at 912.764.9911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.