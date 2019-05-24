Tybee Island mayor not seeking re-election, running for Chatham Co. chairman

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The current mayor of Tybee Island has announced he is running for the chair of Chatham County.
Jason Buelterman will not seek re-election in the fall after serving 14 years has mayor of the island. Instead, he is going to try to land a seat at the head of Chatham County Commission.
Buelterman says he thinks from his experience on Tybee, he can especially help the county in how they communicate in times of natural disasters like hurricanes.
He says communication is a major key in working with the county and explains there are ways to do that across the board.
“I think it’s important for governments not to work in silos and isolation but to collaborate with one another. And I think that the county can do a better job of working with all stakeholders. I think that’s critically important for us to move forward as a community,” he said.
