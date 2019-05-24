Wildfire delaying traffic on I-95 in Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOC) - Traffic is delayed on I-95 in Jacksonville due to a wildfire burning near the interstate.
The fire, being referred to as the Yellow Bluff Fire, started Wednesday and has now grown to 450 acres.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been posting updates and detour information to the office’s official Twitter account:
Some drivers told our CBS-affiliate Action News Jax that it took them three hours to move five miles. Many people feared they would run out of gas.
Officials still don’t know the cause of the fire.
