Fort McAllister holds Memorial Day events despite heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The hot weather didn’t stop the Memorial Day events at Fort McAllister on Saturday.
The Georgia State Park is home to the best-preserved earthwork fort of the Confederacy.
It is currently in the middle of a three-day Memorial Day Commemoration event.
Visitors are able to tour the fort and museum, plus there are special living history programs to help bring the past to life.
“We’re out here firing the muskets and shooting the cannon, in honor of all the fallen soldiers across time who’ve fought and died to keep us free here in the USA,” said Michael Ellis, a park interpretive ranger.
Saturday’s events included hourly cannon and musket firings.
The fort will be open to the public on Monday bettween 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
