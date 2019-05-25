Heat Wave:Triple digit heat this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Alert Weather Day: Our heat wave continues this weekend into next week with near record-breaking temperatures expected over the next few days. Savannah reached 100° for the first time since July 30th, 2016. This also tied a daily record high of 100° set back in 1953. Alma, Hazlehurst and Jesup hit 100° and Saint Simons reached 98°, setting a new records for the day.
This evening, temperatures will still be in the 90s for many of us until just after sunset. Overnight lows only drop to the mid 70s with a light southerly breeze. Another potentially record tying day is on tap Sunday, when highs will once again range from the mid 90s on the beaches to the lower triple digits inland. We have a good chance of breaking our record high on Memorial Day of 98° set back in 1989.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, please remain hydrated, take plenty of breaks and be careful if burning or grilling.
The First Alert Weather Team asks that you remain alert to how you’re feeling and how your loved ones who are more susceptible to heat are dealing with extreme heat. Also, ensure that your pets are properly suited for the nasty conditions.
Upper 90s are in the forecast through Wednesday, without any rain expected over this time. Temperatures “cool” to the mid 90s for the end of the week into the weekend, with a slight chance of rain next Saturday. In the meantime, our drought conditions will continue to worsen.
