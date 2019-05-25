1 dead after plane crash on St. Simons Island

File photo of a Cessna single engine aircraft - similar to the type of aircraft that crashed on Saint Simons Island Saturday morning
May 25, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 3:23 PM

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Glynn County Police Department, a plane crashed on the north end of Saint Simons Island on Saturday morning.

At around 9:30 AM authorities and fire personnel responded to reports of a single-engine plane that crashed into a wooded area off of Sinclair Plantation Road. The FAA says the airplane, a Cessna C182, was travelling from Savannah International Airport to Saint Simons Island and was carrying four passengers. Glynn County Police Department have confirmed that the pilot has died. The condition of the other passengers is unknown.

According to authorities, no homes or bystanders were impacted.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified. More details will be released as this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WTOC for the latest.

