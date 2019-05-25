Pooler Police perform car seat checks at Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With all the families traveling this Memorial Day Weekend, it’s a good time to make sure the kids are in a proper car seat.
Pooler Police performed free safety checks on car seats Friday at the Tanger Outlets.
According to georgia.gov, car crashes are the leading cause of death and injuries for children ages 1-12.
Georgia law says that kids under age eight are required to be in a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age and height. Seats with five-point harnesses are considered to be the safest for your child.
“Three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly, so we really want to bring that knowledge and make sure that kids are traveling as safe as possible, because its a very common occurrence for them to be installed incorrectly," said Lauren Holley, Safe Kids Coalition Coordinator.
“With the extreme heat this weekend, make sure your child is with you. Don’t leave them in the car, even for five seconds. We have a thermometer out here today, and in 10 minutes, it’s gone up eight degrees, so the heat and car seat safety is a big, important thing," said Lindsey Butler, Pooler PD.
If you missed Friday’s car seat check, but want to get yours checked out, you can do so every Wednesday by appointment at Memorial Health. Safe Kids is also planning more community car seat check events throughout the summer.
