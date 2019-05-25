Hundreds run Savannah Mile to honor fallen heroes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning supporting the families of fallen first responders and military members as the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire hosted it’s 14th Savannah Mile.
“I’m out here to support our borthers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for the service," said Firefighter Sonny Jelinek. "We support all first responders whether they’re fire, police, EMS or anyone else who gives a hand.”
A firefighter himself, Sonny Jelinek was one of the runners in the the "heroes heat" racing through downtown in his protective gear.
Despite the heat, he says it’s a small way to honor those who gave so much.
“This nothing compared to the sacrifice of our brothers and sisters, so I think giving our all today is the best that we can do at this moment in their memory,” said Jelinek.
The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire makes sure those memories and the families left behind, many of whom walked in their loved one’s honor, aren’t forgotten.
“Knowing that their families and their loved ones are going to be supported by the community even after, it makes you remember the good in the world,” said Rose Brooks, who ran in the race today.
The race was at capacity this year after so many people registered to ran this year.
Hundreds of others lined the course, and runners say that seeing support is overwhelming.
“It’s moving, it’s inspiring, it’s motivating,” said Julie Niscwitz, who ran.
“To see the amount of support the community has for that profession is amazing," said Janet Howard. Howard is married to a firefighter. "Being the wife of a public servant like that, I mean, it really makes us feel good. We appreciate it.”
Seeing that support is exactly why Jelinek says he brought his son, Casey, to the race.
“I want to show Casey the support of all the fellow first responders," said Sonny Jelinek. "We have such an amazing group here. It’s a wonderful feeling. It really energizes me, and it’s great to show Casey that energy.”
