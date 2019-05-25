VFW hands out poppies to honor fallen soldiers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of VFW Post 4392 Tybee Island distributed poppies Friday outside the Walmart on Whitemarsh Island to honor fallen soldiers.
They hope to educate younger members of the community and teach them what the poppy symbolizes.
“It’s up to us to educate the young, take care of our vets, widows and orphans, and keep the spirit of America alive," said Steve Busbee, Commander, VFW 4392.
The poppy is a symbol of remembrance. It has been used since 1921 to commemorate those who have died in war.
