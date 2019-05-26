Another 100° Day in Savannah, others even hotter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have tied the record of 100° set back in 1953; several other cities including Jesup, Hinesville, Sylvania, Beaufort, and Hazelhurst topped out above 100° The heat advisory in place with expire at 8pm. There is also a haze in the sky for some. I noted on radar that a plume of smoke was rising along the Liberty/Bryan County line, which is most likely a controlled burn at Fort Stewart. If you are grilling, or smoking, or even burning on your property outside of the City of Savannah, please use extreme caution with any flame small or large. Burning within the city limits is illegal.
Memorial Day will start warm 70-79, with warmest temps along the islands. I’m forecasting a high of 100 which will break another record of 98° set in 1989. There will be a sea breeze, but, but its inland progression will be a struggle on Monday with it not reaching maybe the US-17 corridor by late. Because of the onshore circulations, this will at least hold beach temperatures down to 88-91.
The National Weather Service will issue Heat Advisories, if the heat index reaches 105 and because it’s so early in the year. We may see advisories through Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
We are tracking a cold front approaching our area on Friday or Saturday, and we’ll finally introduce a slight rain chance into the forecast. However, the stubborn dry air mass in place will not give way enough for widespread rainfall, which means no dents for the “Moderate” drought in place.