Another 100° Day in Savannah, others even hotter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have tied the record of 100° set back in 1953; several other cities including Jesup, Hinesville, Sylvania, Beaufort, and Hazelhurst topped out above 100° The heat advisory in place with expire at 8pm. There is also a haze in the sky for some. I noted on radar that a plume of smoke was rising along the Liberty/Bryan County line, which is most likely a controlled burn at Fort Stewart. If you are grilling, or smoking, or even burning on your property outside of the City of Savannah, please use extreme caution with any flame small or large. Burning within the city limits is illegal.