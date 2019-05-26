2019 Memorial Day events in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -There are a number of Memorial Day celebrations happening around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Monday. We have details on all the celebrations and services happening in the area below.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division are supporting several Memorial Day events in neighboring communities.
At 10 a.m., the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team chaplain and a firing party will participating in the Sun City Memorial Day Ceremony.
Also at 10 a.m., Stewart-Hunter commander Colonel Jason Wolter will speak alongside a color guard and firing party at the Annual American Legion Post 184, Bonaventure Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony.
At 11 a.m., the Hinesville American Legion will hold their Memorial Day ceremony. 3rd Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas will speak alongside the 3rd ID Color Guard, 3rd ID Jazz Band and bugler.
Also at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 500, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will provide a firing party and color guard at Laurel Grove Cemetery.
The City of Richmond Hill will hold their Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in J.F. Gregory park. Col. Mike Adams, Commander 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is the featured speaker, along with a color guard and firing party.
The 3rd ID. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion will provide a featured speaker, along with a color guard, and firing party at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
The 3rd ID. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard, and firing party at 3 p.m. hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 3563 in Vidalia
At 6:45 p.m., Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander Lt. Col. Ken Dwyer will be the featured speaker at the St. Simons Island Rotary Club Memorial Day Ceremony.
Beaufort will host their Memorial Day celebration with a parade that will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Rogers and Boundary Streets in Beaufort. A ceremony will begin at noon at the Beaufort National Cemetary at 1601 Boundary Street.
