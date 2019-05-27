American Legion honors fallen heroes at Bonaventure Cemetery

“People often wonder why do we do what we do?" said Colonel Jason Wolter, the Commander of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. "What makes a service member volunteer to die for their country? No one volunteers to die, but we volunteer to serve. We volunteer to do our part to advocate for peace, for America and to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. You may ask yourself, 'What possesses anyone to die for me? Why did all of these men and women buried here today decide that they were willing to die for me? The answer is simple: because you are worth it.”