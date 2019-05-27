American Legion honors fallen heroes at Bonaventure Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Families and friends packed Bonaventure Cemetery on Monday at a ceremony held by American Legion Post 184 to honor and remember those who lost their lives defending American ideals and protecting others.
As the national anthem played, the American flag was raised and veterans from across our area, like Howard Young, saluted those who lost their lives serving others.
“It’s very touching when you come to something like this and you know how many people - you see the graves out there with the flags," said Young, who is a Navy veteran that served during World War II. "It’s just heartbreaking, but it’s life.”
Young was only 17-years-old when he volunteered to join the Navy in 1942, and while it may be a part of his life, he says he wishes it wasn’t.
“I don’t like to see anybody sacrificed for this country," said Young. "I realize we have to do it, but you just feel sorry for the people who lose their family.”
Those at Monday’s ceremony made sure the sacrifices of the service members buried in the cemetery aren’t forgotten, whether it was sharing a beer with a best friend and understanding the gravity of the loss or just singing God Bless America.
“People often wonder why do we do what we do?" said Colonel Jason Wolter, the Commander of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. "What makes a service member volunteer to die for their country? No one volunteers to die, but we volunteer to serve. We volunteer to do our part to advocate for peace, for America and to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. You may ask yourself, 'What possesses anyone to die for me? Why did all of these men and women buried here today decide that they were willing to die for me? The answer is simple: because you are worth it.”
Col. Wolter continued, saying "It is my hope that we always remember the link we have with all generations that have gone before us who selflessly served their country and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
That link was already on display on Monday, with some of the youngest and oldest attendees, like 94-year-old Young, sharing the front row.
