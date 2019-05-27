City of Beaufort honors veterans on Memorial Day with parade, ceremony

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Memorial Day celebrations are happening across the nation. People of all ages lined the streets of Beaufort to pay tribute during the annual Memorial Day parade.
The parade was followed by a memorial day ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Despite the heat, many people came out to honor and show their support for those who risked their lives and fought for this country. Some came as far as Texas.
From young to old, many people packed the streets of Beaufort for Monday morning’s Memorial Day Parade. While the holiday is not considered to be a celebration, many people took this day to reflect and remember those who fought for this country.
“On this Memorial Day, it’s always, I wouldn’t address it as a happy occasion, it’s an occasion of remembrance for the veterans who never made it out of uniform, those who have gone ahead and paved the way for so many,” said Gerald Miller, a retired Marine.
He and his family attend the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and ceremony every year not only as a tradition, but to recognize what freedom in this country is all about.
He says it’s not just about showing his appreciation, but it makes him feel good seeing the community unite.
“Coming together of the communities, just to see so many veterans and the local community coming together as a big team and that’s what this is all about the teamwork of this country,” said Miller.
While many people come from near and far to show their appreciation, Benjamin Dupree came all the way from Fort Worth in Texas. The retired Air Force veteran says distance will never stop him from remembering those who never made it home.
“Being a military retiree, I have a lot of empathy and understanding for what this day really means for those who have served and served diligently in the military and gave their lives for their country, and so that means a lot for us to really recognize this particular day,” said Dupree.
Brigadier General James F. Glynn says Monday was an opportunity to let families know that their loved ones may be gone, but they’ll never be forgotten.
“When I have the opportunity to talk with gold star families, families who have lost someone either recently or in the past, there are two things that they often communicate: one is to know that their loss had meaning and not just to themselves but to others, which of course it did, and then to know that their loved one is not forgotten.”
