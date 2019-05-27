Heat Advisory: Record breaking heat likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: There is a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Temperatures will top out from 100 degrees to 103 degrees, feeling as hot as 106. We have a good chance to break the record high for today in Savannah, which is 98° set back in 1989. Even this morning is warm with most of us in the mid 70s at sunrise. Sunshine will once again dominate the day, with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you have Memorial Day plans outside, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the air conditioning and shade, keep your pets cool, and check on the elderly.