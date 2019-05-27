Heat Advisory: Record breaking heat likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: There is a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Temperatures will top out from 100 degrees to 103 degrees, feeling as hot as 106. We have a good chance to break the record high for today in Savannah, which is 98° set back in 1989. Even this morning is warm with most of us in the mid 70s at sunrise. Sunshine will once again dominate the day, with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you have Memorial Day plans outside, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the air conditioning and shade, keep your pets cool, and check on the elderly.
Monday Tybee Island Tides: 1.01′ 9:33AM | 6.24′ 3:39PM | 1.57′ 9:51PM
Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day with another round of breaking heat on the way during the afternoon. There’s another good chance we will reach 100°, which could shatter the record high for the day of 96° set in 1964. In fact, we could easily tie or break Wednesday record high as well of 98° set in 1945.
Thursday will be our last First Alert Weather Day for heat this week, as temperatures drop slightly to the mid 90s Friday afternoon into this coming weekend. There is also a slight chance for showers to return to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday and Saturday.
-Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
