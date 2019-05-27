Heat will continue after Memorial Day holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8pm for most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, not including south of the Altamaha. As of 2pm, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport reached 99°, which breaks the old record high on this date in 1989 of 98°. We’ll still be around 90° at sunset.
There are some nice clouds out there for a bit of shade west of the islands as the sea breeze is trying its best to move inland. We may even have a shower or two well south of Savannah and I-16!
The work week will start hot, and end on the hotter side of warm. Dry High pressure is centered generally over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, which will suppress any convection (rain/storms). The record heat wave will continue with temperatures reaching or exceeding record values with Tuesday looking like hottest day. Wednesday highs should be a degree or two cooler because the sea breeze is expected to make it farther inland earlier in the day. Thursday highs should be lower as once again the sea breeze takes a more dominant role in providing relief.
There is a cold front on the horizon, it will approach Friday or Saturday, but it’s not a widespread rain chance. It will not put a dent in our “moderate" drought" but it will keep our temperatures out of the triple digits, and make some people happy with afternoon showers.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.