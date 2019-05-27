Heat will continue after Memorial Day holiday

The work week will start hot, and end on the hotter side of warm. Dry High pressure is centered generally over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, which will suppress any convection (rain/storms). The record heat wave will continue with temperatures reaching or exceeding record values with Tuesday looking like hottest day. Wednesday highs should be a degree or two cooler because the sea breeze is expected to make it farther inland earlier in the day. Thursday highs should be lower as once again the sea breeze takes a more dominant role in providing relief.