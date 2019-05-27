Lowcountry deputies arrest suspect in missing man’s murder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man who was reported missing.
Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office charged Lennon Jerrod Colleton with the murder of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes.
According to the sheriff’s office, Colleton voluntarily surrendered at the detention center after investigators negotiated with him and his attorney for over a week.
Colleton’s bond was denied Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
"This persons actions has affected the lives of many people within our community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected during this difficult time. I believe in justice, and I believe in people taking responsibility for their actions regardless the situation,” said Sheriff Andy Strickland.
The investigation began on April 1 when the sheriff’s office was told of a possible missing person by the name of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes.
A report states Rhodes was last seen by his mother leaving in a black 2014 Honda Accord Coupe.
The following day, deputies found the car and Rhodes’ body.
According to authorities, the vehicle was found at a boat landing in Yemassee, and Rhodes was found inside the trunk.
