Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter hits 10-year milestone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -NASA is approaching a pretty significant anniversary as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter prepares to turn 10-years-old.
“I think the moon is intriguing to people because anyone can go out on a clear night, and see just with your naked eye bright areas and dark areas,” said Noah Petro, a project scientist on the LRO.
We can see a lot more than that, all thanks to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The orbiter’s original purpose was to map the moon’s surface to determine where astronauts and robots could safely land. It was supposed to last one year.
Now, a decade later, LRO has now collected one petabyte of data, the largest of any NASA mission.
“The most impressive discovery is the identification of surface changes," said Petro. "With every year or two or three that we’re at the moon, we’re able to really classify the moon, identify the changes in the moon in ways that are unprecedented in planetary science.”
Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team embarked on a new project: using the LRO to retrace the footsteps of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
“If you take their footprints, and you put in the context of something we’re comfortable with, they didn’t leave the infield of a baseball diamond,” Petro said. “Now we can take what they were saying on the surface and look at from orbit when Neil Armstrong is describing that boulder field, we can see the crater that causes those boulders on the surface. Really bringing in the 21st century the observations from 1969.”
NASA hopes to keep the lunar orbiter going for at least three more years. It has enough fuel for seven.
