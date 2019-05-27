NCAA Baseball: Conference Tournament wrap-up

“We’re getting better. Obviously, as the years gone on- we started off good. We were consistent the whole year and here towards the end, we had to win. We needed to win four in a row. We won three in a row and we only won three in a row at one other point in the year and it was against Western Carolina, so we’re kind of building off of it. Chip on our shoulder. Preseason we were fifth in our side of the division and here we are, number two in the ACC, so obviously, we felt snubbed at the beginning and we’ll see how the selection Monday plays out for us," said Tristin English, a redshirt junior right hand pitcher and first baseman for the Yellow Jackets.