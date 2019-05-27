NCAA Baseball: Conference Tournament wrap-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Both Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech finish as runner-up in their respective conference tournaments.
In their 22nd title game appearance, GSU faced Coastal Carolina- the defending champions, on their own campus. After jumping out to a six-nothing lead after two innings, Southern allowed Coastal Carolina to make a nine-one run to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship by a final score of 9-7 from Conway, South Carolina.
“It’s been a great group to coach all year long and its always tough you know, when you get to this point you have to work so hard to get here and I’m going to tell you guys, this is a great league. I have unbelievable for the other programs in this league. The other coaches in this league and you have to work so hard just to get here and to get that close and not get over the hump is certainly a tough pill to swallow," said Eagles Head Coach Rodney Hennon.
They finished with an 18-12 conference record and a 35-24 overall record.
Georgia Tech faced UNC in Durham, North Carolina. Tech was upset by Carolina, falling 10-2 in the ACC Baseball Tournament Championship.
“We’re getting better. Obviously, as the years gone on- we started off good. We were consistent the whole year and here towards the end, we had to win. We needed to win four in a row. We won three in a row and we only won three in a row at one other point in the year and it was against Western Carolina, so we’re kind of building off of it. Chip on our shoulder. Preseason we were fifth in our side of the division and here we are, number two in the ACC, so obviously, we felt snubbed at the beginning and we’ll see how the selection Monday plays out for us," said Tristin English, a redshirt junior right hand pitcher and first baseman for the Yellow Jackets.
The NCAA announced that Georgia Tech and Ross Chandler Stadium would be one of 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, so the road to Omaha and the College World Series goes through Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs lost in the semi-final round of the SEC Baseball tournament to Ole Miss, but they too, were named a regional site. May 31st through June first at Foley Field the Dawgs, along with three other teams will be playing at Georgia. This is the second year in a row Georgia has served as a regional host.
If a team wins its regional and it is a top eight national seed, it would play host to a Super Regional, June 7th through the 10th. In Super Regional action, eight sites play host to a best-of-three game series with the winners earning one of eight spots to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska June 15-26.
The field of 64 will be announced in the selection show Monday on ESPNU at noon eastern.
