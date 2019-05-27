NCAA D-1 Men’s Golf Championship: GSU’s Fisk advances

“Every time a big moment has hit him in the face, he has stared it right back and performed very well, and today’s no exception,” said Georgia Southern coach Carter Collins. “This golf course is so demanding on every single shot, and he’s been unbelievable this whole week and persevered to the end. He birdied two of the last four holes to close the gap going into tomorrow. I know that was very important to him, and we can’t wait to see what he does tomorrow.”