NCAA D-1 Men’s Golf Championship: GSU’s Fisk advances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ak. (WTOC) - Blessings Golf Club has been the host to the NCAA Division One Men’s Golf Championships throughout the week. On Saturday, the top 15 teams advanced to play round four on Monday.
Clemson made the cut, sitting in the eight spot on the leaderboard. South Carolina (17th), Georgia Tech (18th), Georgia (24th) and Georgia Southern (26th) did not advance.
GSU senior Steven Fisk did advance as an individual- sitting in third place on the individual leaderboard after three rounds, shooting consecutive 68′s to advance to the final round of stroke play.
Fisk is 4-under for the tournament, three shots behind Matthew Wolff (-7) and Austin Eckroat (-5)- each from Oklahoma State.
He will tee off the first hole Monday at 2:23 p.m. ET, and the senior is paired with fellow individuals Chun An Yu from Arizona State and Gabe Lench from Liberty. Live coverage on The Golf Channel begins at 4 p.m. ET.
Fisk made birdie at holes 1, 5, 6 and 9 to shoot 32 on the front nine. He made a 15-footer to save par on 12 and ran into trouble on 13 when his tee shot came up short. He made bogey there and on 14, the toughest hole on the course today, but recovered with a birdie on the par-5 15th after coming up a little short on a long eagle effort. After pars at 16 and 17, he stuck his approach on 18 to 10 feet from the hole and rolled it in for a round-ending birdie.
“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been doing the last couple of days,” said Fisk in a press release. “After yesterday’s round, I felt like I had a good plan so I’m just going to try and stick to that.”
“Every time a big moment has hit him in the face, he has stared it right back and performed very well, and today’s no exception,” said Georgia Southern coach Carter Collins. “This golf course is so demanding on every single shot, and he’s been unbelievable this whole week and persevered to the end. He birdied two of the last four holes to close the gap going into tomorrow. I know that was very important to him, and we can’t wait to see what he does tomorrow.”
Clemson senior and Bluffton, South Carolina native Bryson Nimmer is tied for 53rd.
