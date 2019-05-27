Pedicab businesses continue to work outside in extreme heat.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While most people have this Memorial Day off, there are some that still have to work and a lot of people are toughing out the heat to make a buck.
Pedicab businesses say it’s all about playing it cool in the heat and that each driver is encouraged to listen to their bodies and know their limits, especially when triple-digit temperatures start hitting.
"The hotter it gets, the more people want a ride."
Isaac Jimenez has been driving for Royal Bike Taxi for four years, and knows when it’s this hot, hydration is key. He’s also picked up a few tricks to stay cool, and passes those on to other drivers.
“You want to go to a store and get a cold can of Coke, put it on your arteries like your next or your wrist," said Jiminez. "That actually cools down your body really fast.”
In between rides, Jimenez says finding a shady spot to rest is also a must. As long as drivers know their limits, they can make their own hours.
“You definitely have to listen to your body and make sure you don’t overheat,” said Jiminez. He continued, saying “Don’t feel bad for us. A lot of times people are like, they are deterred from actually riding with us because they feel bad with the heat. But none of the pedicab drivers in Savannah get paid hourly. So if we’re sitting here, we’re not making money. So the more rides we get, the better it is for us.”
