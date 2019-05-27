Vietnam veterans honor fallen servicemen at Memorial Day celebration in Emmet Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -For many of us, memorial day is an extra long weekend, a chance to fire up the grill and relax with friends.
Military families want you to remember that Monday is meant to honor those who died serving our country. Some local veterans jump-started their remembrance on Sunday evening at Emmett Park to honor 106 Vietnam veterans that were Savannah natives who are no longer here.
When these veterans see our flag fly, they are reminded of the men and women who paid the ultimate price.
“We’re trying to pick up where we remember all these that have given their lives,” said Jerry Emsweller, who served in Vietnam between 1964-1966.
The tribute began with a gun salute to honor the memory of these service members and flags flying high.
“This service is dedicated to all of them and the worst thing that could happen to them is being forgotten,”
White roses lined the Vietnam Memorial placed in honor of the 106 service members who lost their lives, from civilians, soldiers and veterans.
“It comes from the bottom of your heart," said Frank Mullis, a Vietnam veteran who served from 1966-1968 . "You see that there is another generation that gonna carry on the respect that we’ve had for our fallen.”
One table was draped in black, which commentates the men who have fallen. Another table was draped in white to commemorate the one who are still missing to this day. Both were decorated with candles to represent eternal life and remembrance.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.