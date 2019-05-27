Weapons Carry License application numbers up in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about a year since Chatham County revamped the process of getting a weapons carry license, wiping out a backlog that kept people waiting for months.
That process now takes about a week, and it’s now proving to be a steady revenue stream for the County.
The chief clerk of Chatham County's Probate Court says the County is bringing in much more revenue than last year, mainly because they brought the whole application process in house.
That includes things like fingerprinting for background checks.
“Over the last year we’ve added staff, we’ve added space, we’ve added equipment, because in the years past, and last two years we had developed about a four to five year backlog," said Wendy Williamson, Chief Clerk of Chatham County’s Probate Court.
Not wanting to put up with the wait, Williamson said that likely led to fewer applicants coming down to the courthouse to submit the paperwork.
“Weapons carry is now a one-week turnaround, unless something shows up on the background that prohibits or requires a hearing,” said Williamson.
The Chief Clerk for the Probate Court says they’re projecting processing more than 5,000 applications this year, compared to the 4,300 they did in all of 2018.
At $84 an application, that’s nearly $60,000 in extra revenue in new applications alone.
There's also a warning out on the Chatham County Probate Court's website, saying there are fake websites circulating information that you can pay for and get discounted weapons carry permits online.
That's not true.
You can only get a Georgia Weapons Carry License by appearing in person at Probate Court.
