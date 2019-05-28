Another charge brought in death of 3-year-old

By WALB News Team | May 28, 2019 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 3:52 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said Tuesday that his office will be adding a felony murder charge to Gregory Parker in the death of Janiyah Brooks.

His office is still reviewing details to see if they are going to charge Crystal Brooks, Janiyah’s mother, with more counts, but for now, her charges remain the same in the death of the child.

Parker, 20, and Janiyah’s stepfather, was charged with aggravated child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, battery and first degree cruelty to children.

Brooks, 19, was also arrested and charged with aggravated battery, battery, first degree cruelty to children and giving a false statement.

BREAKING: Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says that 20-year-old Gregory Parker will now be charged with felony murder in the death of 3-year-old Janiyah Brooks.

The victim died after she taken off a ventilator at an Atlanta hospital on May 17.

