Car crashes keep Savannah Firefighters busy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As the busy travel season gets underway, we have many people to thank for keeping drivers safe on the roads.
Savannah Fire’s goal is to save people on a daily basis. One way they do that is getting people out of harmful situations. One they see daily is vehicle crashes.
We go to vehicle extrications a couple times a day," said Battalion Chief Chris Shelnutt with Savannah Fire Rescue.
The severity of the crash is what can vary between crashes.
“Sometimes they are very simple," said Shelnutt. "The door is just barely ajar to very technical vehicle extrications where the person is more entrapped inside the vehicle.”
The basics are taught in recruit school. Shelnutt says they teach firemen the areas they should and should not cut on a vehicle. Throughout the next several years after recruit school, firemen take extra extrication courses.
The trucks are filled with specialty tools, sometimes known as the jaws of life. They have spreaders, cutters, an assortment of airbags for when people are pinned under debris, and other equipment to stabilize vehicles.
“If the vehicle is on its side and it’s not stabilized, it could potentially roll over causing further injury to the victim or first responder,” explained Captain Todd Horne.
Savannah Fire Rescue has two heavy rescue trucks and five trucks that specialize in vehicle extrication.
“Our two big heavy rescues carry anything in the world to get anybody out of anything that they can be entrapped in," said Horne. "Our truck companies carry a great compliment of extrication equipment for almost any incident that can happen.”
Those incidents not only impact the victim but also the men and women working to save their life. Captain Horne has been doing this going on 13 years.
“It takes a toll on the first responders," said Captain Horne. "After every vehicle extrication our command staff communicated with the first responders that were on scene making sure they are emotionally and mentally ready to continue on with their day and their shift.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.