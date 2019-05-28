Centerpiece revealed at Fort Jackson’s new Centennial Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS got an exclusive first look at the centerpiece of Fort Jackson’s new Centennial Park.
Retired Command Sergeant Major Marty Wells met us at Memorial Design Professional Stone Carvers to show us the work that's been done so far on one of two drill sergeant statues for the park.
According to officials, the pavilions at the park are just about done.
Now they're working to raise money to finish the rest of the project.
Once the drill sergeant statues are done, they will stand proudly on two huge pedestals, 20 feet high.
“For 100 years at Fort Jackson the American soldier has really stood as the pillar in a lot of ways another nation and we just believe that once it’s complete Centennial Park will stand as a testament to what they stand for our nation,” Wells said.
While pavers can be a gift in honor of someone’s military service, anyone can purchase a paver or you can make a donation in any amount to support the project.
Because trainees come to Fort Jackson from every state across the country, organizers are hoping the project will receive nationwide support.
