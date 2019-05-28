Chatham Co. Commission discusses increasing staff at County Probate Court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Commissioners learned about efforts to increase the staff within the County’s Probate Court by making some part-time employees full-time employees at last week’s commission meeting.
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith said that with more staff, comes more oversight of operations within the court that will help ensure accountability with the public’s money that’s entrusted to the Probate Court.
“This also tracks so things that have happened in the past, will not happen again, including regular audits of that area," said County Manager, Lee Smith. "So our team definitely agrees that these part-time need to go to full-time.”
Commissioner Pat Farrell also added he believes it’s important for the County to work toward restoring the public’s confidence in the operation of the Probate Court.
