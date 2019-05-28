Chatham County Police working to identify suspect caught on surveillance

Suspect image 1.
May 28, 2019 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:54 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to identify a man in connection with an entering auto and stolen bank card case.

Detectives are working to identify a man who was caught on surveillance at the LIDS store in the Oglethorpe Mall on March 28. Detectives say the man made a purchase there with a bank card that was stolen during an entering auto case earlier in the day on Prince Royal Lane.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Suspect image 2. (Source: Chatham County Police Department)
