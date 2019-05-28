Consider This: College Debt

Virtually since our founding, Americans have climbed a ladder of success whose first rung was education. That has become even more critical if we are to equip our students with the skills necessary to compete in a world economy that’s exploding with technology. To fix what’s wrong with America, we must fix our educational system. We’ve allowed colleges to price themselves out of the reach of most Americans, unless they’re willing to go tens of thousands in debt and thus, we deny them their birthright.